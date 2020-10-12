Patricia Kay Tarr

Patricia Kay Ross Tarr, 76, of Franklin went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

She was born November 20, 1943 in Franklin and was a daughter of the late Harry “Ed’ and Luella Beightol Ross.

Pat was a 1962 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

Ms. Tarr attended church at the Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church. She enjoyed horseback riding, macramé, bicycling and her cat, Klepto. Above all, she loved time with her children.

Patricia is survived by her four children; Mark Tarr and his wife Samantha of WV, Michael Scott Tarr and his companion Elyssa Lipinsky of Franklin, Doretta Tarr of Sharon and Amy Tarr and her spouse Patty of Franklin; several grandbabies and great-grandbabies, nieces and nephews and a sister, Karen Ross of Franklin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and a sister.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 10:00 A.M. to 11:45 A.M. Wednesday.

A Funeral Service will be held at noon in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Pat Daugherty, Pastor at Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church, officiating.

Interment will follow at Dempseytown Cemetery.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and stay safe. Due to the new orders of Governor Wolf, we will be limiting the number of people in the funeral home to 25 at a time.

Memorial donations may be made to The Blind Association or Team Dakota Strong.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

