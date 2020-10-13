State Police Seeking Information on Drilling Rig Stolen in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police are seeking information on a drilling rig that was stolen in Jefferson County.

DuBois-based State Police say between 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, and 4:00 a.m on Monday, October 12, a Holt Drilling rig was stolen from the parking lot of the Holt Drilling Company on State Route 219, in Washington Township, Jefferson County.

The vehicle is described as a white 2012 Mack truck with a green drilling rig. The truck is labeled Holt Drilling on the side of the truck and on the rig.

Police say the last known location the involved individuals traveled with the vehicle was south on Route 219 toward DuBois.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact DuBois-based State Police at 814-371-4652.

