Mrs. Jean Maxine Drusko, 93, formerly of Titusville, passed away Tuesday evening, October 13, 2020 at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Mrs. Drusko was born on January 6, 1927 in Oil City to the late George W. and Minnie Cornell Linsey. She married Stephen C. Drusko, Sr. on January 14, 1947 at St. Stephens Church in Oil City. He preceded her in death on September 3, 2002.

She was a graduate of Oil City High School, class of 1945.

Jean had worked at the Crawford County Community Action Association and at the Welcome Wagon Hostess. She had also worked as a supervisor for the Census Bureau for a number of years.

Jean was a member of St. Walburga Church. She enjoyed going for car rides with her daughter Shirley, and was an avid bingo player.

She is survived by the following children; George Drusko of Rockland, Frances Fields of Titusville, Joseph Drusko and wife Vicki of Cooperstown, Stephen C. Drusko, Jr. and wife Noelle of Pleasantville, Michael Drusko and wife Cristy of Pleasantville; 15 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jean was preceded in death by two daughters, Katherine Kappler and Shirley Simpkins; two sisters, Mildred Linsey and Dorothea Ford; and two brothers, Donald and Arden Linsey.

Family and friends may attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, October 21, at St. Titus Church with Fr. Walter E. Packard as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Catharine’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Benson Memorial Library 213 N. Franklin St., Titusville, PA 16354.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

