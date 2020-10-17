Kenneth E. Bacher, 64, of Westminster, CO, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at his sister’s home in Titusville.

Born in Franklin, he was a son of the late Paul D. and Louise Hummel Bacher. He was a graduate of Franklin High School.

Ken worked for Wheat Ridge Regional Center in Colorado, retiring as a supervisor.

He had a love for classic cars, lighthouses, and enjoyed working in his yard.

Surviving are two daughters, Jenna Veniegas of Westminster, CO and Emily Bacher of Westminster, CO; five siblings, Rose Marie Nadig and her husband Jim of Grove City, Connie Denny of Titusville, Don Bacher and his wife Kate of Franklin, Dick Bacher and his wife Paula of Franklin, and Shirley Deeter and her husband Rick of North Jackson, OH; and one grandson, Tyler Veniegas of Westminster, CO.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be no visitation.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Private interment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

