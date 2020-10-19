6,100 COVID-19 Tests Administered at Clarion Hospital

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported that out of 6,100 total tests at the hospital, 173 have been positive.

The previous report was released on Friday, October 16.

Butler Health System released the following COVID-19 Update on Monday, October 19, 2020:

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 10/18/2020: 6,100

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 4,848

Positives: 173

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 10/18/2020: 21,151

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 7,933

Positives: 341

Hospital Inpatients. As of 10/19/2020, 10:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 3 patient. 0 suspected. 3 confirmed. 2 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 4 patients. 1 suspected. 3 confirmed. 2 ICU.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

