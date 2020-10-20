October 17-18 Volleyball Roundup: Clarion Wins a Pair, Union Falls to A-C Valley

October 17-18 Volleyball Scores and Stats:

Clarion swept a pair of non-conference opponents in General McLane and Corry on Saturday, October 17. In the first match against General McLane, Clarion won 25-9, 25-12, 25-11. Korrin Burns dominated the match, tallying 16 kills without a hitting error, registering an absurd 84% hit percentage. Erica Selfridge also produced six kills without an error. Clarion’s JV squad won in three sets.

Clarion also bested Corry, winning 25-16, 25-15, 25-22. Brenna Campbell was in top form, totaling 39 assists and six digs. Campbell’s offensive organization cleared the way for Burns and Selfridge to go to work, and they combined for 36 kills. Aryana Girvan chipped in with six kills and six digs. Jordan Best put in a solid defensive shift for Clarion, totaling 12 digs. Clarion’s JV team won their match 2-0.

With the pair of victories, Clarion advances to 14-0 this season, and the Bobcats will host Union for Clarion’s senior night on October 20.

Union dropped a 3-0 decision to A-C Valley, falling 25-14, 25-7, 27-25. Dominika Logue had six kills and five digs in the loss, while Morgan Cumberland supplied 13 assists. Union drops to 5-6 this season, and they play next at Venango Catholic on October 19.

Clarion vs. General McLane (Clarion Wins 3-0)

Set One: 25-9 Clarion

Set Two: 25-12 Clarion

Set Three: 25-11 Clarion

Top Performers for Clarion:

Korrin Burns: 16 kills, 0 errors, 5 digs

Erica Selfridge: 6 kills, 0 errors, 10 digs

Brenna Campbell: 24 assists

Clarion vs. Corry (Clarion Wins 3-0)

Set One: 25-16 Clarion

Set Two: 25-15 Clarion

Set Three: 25-22 Clarion

Top Performers for Clarion:

Brenna Campbell: 39 assists, 6 digs

Erica Selfridge: 16 kills, 13 digs

Aryana Girvan: 6 kills, 6 digs

Union vs. A-C Valley (A-C Valley Wins 3-0)

Set One: 25-14 A-C Valley

Set Two: 25-7 A-C Valley

Set Three: 27-25 A-C Valley

Top Performers for Union:

Dominika Logue: 6 kills, 2 aces, 5 digs

Kennedy Vogle: 8 digs

Morgan Cumberland: 13 assists

