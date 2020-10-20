YMCA Floor Hockey Registration Underway for Ages 6-9

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA has introduced a new program for ages 6 to 9: Floor Hockey. The program begins on October 28.

Registration for YMCA Floor Hockey is underway. It’s time to get the kids enrolled. The clinic for ages 6-9 begins on October 28!

Limited space is available in the program, which will be held on Wednesdays from October 28 through November 18.

The program is an introduction to Indoor Floor Hockey with a focus on fundamentals. Youth will be taught to pass, shoot, and trap. Scrimmages will be held each Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the YMCA.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own equipment if they desire – just make sure items clearly labeled with the child’s name. The YMCA will provide equipment if participants do not have their own.

The clinic will be coached by Mark Bettwy and Jesse Kelley. For more information contact Katie Neely programdirector@clarionymca.net or Jesse Kelley jkelley@clarionymca.net.

Hours

The Clarion County YMCA hours are Weekdays 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The YMCA is closed on Sundays.

The Clarion County YMCA is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, Younger Days Child Care, and YMCA Camp Coffman.

Article submitted by Michelle Murray, Marketing & Membership Director, Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman.

Clarion County YMCA and exploreClarion.com have partnered to provide the community with YMCA News. This is an exclusive article only found on exploreClarion.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.