Barbara R. Jack, 81, of Seneca, died Monday afternoon, October 19, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

She was born on June 19, 1939 in Wytheville, Virginia to the late Guy Craig and Lalla Irene (Arnold) Shipwash.

Barbara attended George Wythe High School in Virginia and Clarion University of Pennsylvania.

She was of the protestant faith.

One of her proudest accomplishments in life was being recognized for being the first woman pilot to receive her license in the state of Virginia.

Barb enjoyed aviation, reading, gardening, canning, and she especially cherished time spent with her family and grandchildren.

Mrs. Jack was employed as a microbiology tech assistant at the Franklin Hospital, retiring in 2000.

She was married in Las Vegas on May 10, 1999 to Irving “Denny” Jack, and he preceded her in death on January 9, 2018.

She is survived by a son, Timothy J. Smith and his wife Johnnie of Oklahoma; a daughter, Piper Schofield and her husband Doug of Franklin; her grandchildren, Jeremy Smith, Adam Hufnagel, Austin Hufnagel, and Raleigh Schofield; a great-grandson, Naseem Aoun; a special nephew, Craig Shipwash; and a special stepson, Donnie Jack.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jessica Ann Aoun; two brothers, William and Charles Shipwash; and a sister, Mary Hagee.

A visitation for friends and family will be held Friday, October 23, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township. A celebration of her life will follow in the funeral home Friday at 1 p.m. Private interment will be in Nickleville Cemetery in Richland Township, Venango County.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Franklin V.F.W., 411 9th St. Franklin PA 16323; or to ILADS (International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society), 2 Wisconsin Circle, Suite 700, Chevy Chase, MD 20815.

To express online condolences to Barbara’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

