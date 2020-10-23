Mary Elizabeth “Liz” Griebel Proud, 81, of Clarion, passed away late Wednesday evening, October 21, 2020 surrounded by family and friends at her home following a lengthy illness.

She was born on March 13, 1939 in Clarion; daughter of the late W. Henry and Mary Baumgardner Griebel. Liz graduated from the Immaculate Conception Catholic School in 1957. She married Selby Kline Proud, who preceded her in death on May 24, 2014.

Liz worked at Owens Illinois Glass Plant in Clarion for 42 years, retiring in 2004.

She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion.

Liz enjoyed gambling. She would always look forward to her annual trip to Las Vegas to go to the casinos. She also enjoyed collecting antiques and collectables with her husband, Kline.

Liz is survived by her two step sons: Selby J. Proud of Florida and Vernon K. Proud of Illinois; her three grandsons: Scott Proud and his wife, Michelle, of Kentucky, Selby V. Proud and his wife, Kristy, of Illinois, and Justin Proud and his wife, Melissa, of Illinois; and four great grandchildren: Brayden Proud, Summer Proud, Selby D. Proud, and Madison Proud.

She is also survived by her goddaughter: Roberta Rowan and her spouse, Susan Bemis, and their son, Richard, all of Mars.

Liz was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in the Church with Rev. Monty Sayers, pastor presiding. Interment will be held in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, Donations or memorials can be made to Charitable Deeds and Services, 98 Hickory Nut Lane, Knox, PA 16232.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

