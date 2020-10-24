Patricia R. Allio, 81, of Leeper, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Snyder Memorial Nursing Home.

She was born February 28, 1939, in Warren, PA to the late John L. and Isabelle I. Hall, whom was her step-mother that raised her. Trish had attended and graduated from North Clarion High School in 1958. A few years after graduating, she married Howard E. Allio on July 1, 1960 at the ME Church in Leeper. He preceded her in death on June 11, 2005.

In her younger years, Trish had owned her own beauty shop for 4 years in Leeper. After working there, she worked as an aid at Clarion Care, then began working for Bill Brooks for many years at Sportsman’s Paradise. She was also employed at Snyder Memorial Nursing Home, working in the kitchen. She last worked at North Clarion School District as the high school cafeteria manager where she retired in 1999.

She was a member of the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Tionesta. Trish enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and sewing. She was a member of the Wild Flower Gardening Club. Trish especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Trish is survived by her children: Mark Allio of Leeper and Rebecca Allio of Florida; her grandchildren: Erin, Megan and Brayden Allio; siblings: Robert Hall of Tionesta and Connie McCabe and her husband Ernest, of Gulfport, Mississippi.

In addition to her father, her mother Ruth Hyatt, and step-mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, brother John Carl Hall, step-sister Thelma Louise Cardy and sister in-law Donna Hall.

Funeral arrangements for Trish are entrusted to the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family with the Rev. Jonathan Bell, as officiant.

Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Co., P.O. Box 122, Leeper, PA 16233 or a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.