Kerry Page Passes Insurance License Exam

ERIE, Pa. – Burns & Burns Insurance is proud to congratulate their very own Kerry Page on passing her insurance licensing exam.

Kerry is a customer service representative at their Erie branch alongside Paul Siegel and Gail King.

On top of working full-time and teaching her daughters during the pandemic, Kerry studied hard to pass this exam to further her knowledge of the insurance industry. She is a great asset to the Burns & Burns team.

Please give Kerry and the rest of the team a call for your insurance needs!

Burns is a 4th generation independent insurance agency with nine branches across Northwestern Pennsylvania. The branches include Clarion, Bradford, Clearfield, Erie, Meadville, Mercer, New Wilmington, Tionesta, and Warren.

The full-service, Trusted Choice agency recently celebrated its 80th anniversary in business in 2019. Representing over 60 insurance carriers, Burns & Burns is licensed to do full coverage, including auto, home, life, business, health, Medicare, workers’ compensation, benefits, events, weddings, and more. With over 900 combined years of experience, Burns & Burns is sure to find you the right fit for all of your insurance needs.

