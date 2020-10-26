School Security at Clarion-Limestone School Remains Undecided

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Issues over school security were on the table again at last week’s Clarion-Limestone School Board meeting.

On Wednesday’s agenda was consideration for approval of the terms of an agreement from Right Arm Tactical, Investigations, and Security, LLC, with the final contract subject to the approval of the solicitor, to provide security services for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.

However, when the topic was approached, board president David Schirmer had another option to present.

Schirmer said he had been in touch with the Clarion County Commissioners again. He noted that while their previous offer was taken off the table, after he reached out again, and apologized for his previous statements.

“Nobody was trying to make anyone look bad or anything like that.”

He stated that not all of the data was available at the previous board meeting, and since then, the school discovered that their insurance company would cover the indemnity that was previously a sticking point.

“We didn’t know that last month.”

According to Schirmer, the commissioners may be open to the possibility of offering the contract again.

“I’m desperately trying to get us that other option because the administration is saying they really like the sheriff’s deputies and it’s worked well.”

Schirmer chalked up some of the previous issues to miscommunication and misunderstanding.

“There’s been some confusion there and I want to apologize to them for that. I didn’t mean to be mean-spirited.”

Board member Corry Bish expressed some concerns with the previous county offer, particularly over the quoted cost.

“To me, in my opinion, the county obviously didn’t want this. Otherwise, they would have come up with a more realistic number.”

Bish noted he likes and respects the Sheriff and the deputies, but felt the possibility had “gone out the window,” because it is already so far into the school year.

Board member Nathaniel Parker noted he would also prefer to see the full contract before voting on the agreement.

Board member Gary Sproul said his concerns were more with trying to work with the commissioners again.

“I think the county will just mess around with this. There’s a lot of turmoil between the commissioners and the sheriff’s office.”

Following the initial discussion, a motion was made to table the consideration of approval of the Right Arm Tactical agreement.

The motion passed in a 6-2 vote with Bish and Sproul voting against it.

A motion was then made to add an agenda item indicate a willingness to approve a contract from Clarion County if they see fit to offer the same terms as previously offered, and if that offer received prior to the board choosing to approve any other offer, and the motion passed in another 6-2 vote with Bish and Sproul voting against it.

The board then approved the item itself then passed in a 5-3 vote, with Bish, Sproul, and board member Rebecca Allison voting against it.

In other business, the board:

Approved a motion to continue holding board meetings in person with no live streaming component. The motion was approved in a 5-3 vote, with Dave Eggleton, Joe Billotte, and Corry Bish voting against it.

