 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Missing Man Found Deceased

Wednesday, October 28, 2020 @ 03:10 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

123053448_10208172302062478_1395151968921186734_nKARNS CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The body of an area man who went missing late last week has been found.

According to the Butler Eagle, the body of 45-year-old Shawn C. Kelly, of Fairview Township, was discovered by a hunter Wednesday morning.

It was reported the hunter initially discovered Kelly’s black Ford Fusion in North Washington and contacted police.

Butler-based State Police responded to the scene and were then able to verify the vehicle as well as Kelly’s body.

Police had been searching for Kelly since he went missing after leaving his residence around 6:00 p.m. on October 23.

Kelly, a Clarion University and Slippery Rock University graduate, was employed as a guidance counselor at Karns City High School and previously worked at Keystone Elementary School in Knox.

Friends and family created a Finding Shawn Kelly Facebook group that reached over 4,300 people online. The hopeful tone of the group has now shifted as people from across the region offer their condolences.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.