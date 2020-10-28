Missing Man Found Deceased

KARNS CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The body of an area man who went missing late last week has been found.

According to the Butler Eagle, the body of 45-year-old Shawn C. Kelly, of Fairview Township, was discovered by a hunter Wednesday morning.

It was reported the hunter initially discovered Kelly’s black Ford Fusion in North Washington and contacted police.

Butler-based State Police responded to the scene and were then able to verify the vehicle as well as Kelly’s body.

Police had been searching for Kelly since he went missing after leaving his residence around 6:00 p.m. on October 23.

Kelly, a Clarion University and Slippery Rock University graduate, was employed as a guidance counselor at Karns City High School and previously worked at Keystone Elementary School in Knox.

Friends and family created a Finding Shawn Kelly Facebook group that reached over 4,300 people online. The hopeful tone of the group has now shifted as people from across the region offer their condolences.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.