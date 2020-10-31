CNET: Clarion Woman Busted for Selling Meth, Cocaine to Confidential Informants

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Felony drug charges have been filed against a Clarion woman who reportedly sold methamphetamine and cocaine multiple times to confidential informants over the course of a year.

Court documents indicate Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Rose Marie Toth on Friday, October 30.

The charges stem from an undercover operation involving four controlled purchases of Schedule II Controlled Substances from Rose M. Toth on July 18, 2019, February 15 (two purchases), and August 11, 2020.

According to a criminal complaint, on February 15, CNET made a controlled purchase of crystal methamphetamine from Toth utilizing a confidential informant (C.I.) at a location in the Clarion area.

The complaint states CNET officers observed as the informant took $200.00 in U.S. currency to a residence to make the exchange, then returned with 2.42 grams of crystal methamphetamine. The informant reportedly stated the exchange with Toth was made in the kitchen area of the residence.

A second controlled purchase of methamphetamine from Toth, also utilizing a C.I., was made the same day.

According to the complaint, CNET officers observed as the informant took $300.00 in U.S. currency to a meeting place in the Clarion area to make the exchange, then returned with 3.12 grams of crystal methamphetamine. The informant reportedly stated the exchange with Toth was made in the living room area of the residence.

On July 18, CNET made a controlled purchase of cocaine from Toth utilizing a C.I. and an undercover officer.

The complaint states the C.I. communicated with Toth by phone and set up the exchange at a location in Clarion. Officers then observed as the exchange took place, and Toth reportedly “tossed” two small ziplock baggies containing a total of 1.87 grams of cocaine into the vehicle occupied by the C.I. and the undercover officer and was then given the $200.00 in U.S. currency. Toth then left the area on foot.

Another controlled purchase of methamphetamine from Toth, also utilizing a C.I., was made on August 11.

According to the complaint, officers observed as the C.I. traveled to a location in Clarion Township and entered a residence where the exchange was made. The C.I. reportedly gave Toth $70.00 in U.S. currency in exchange for a baggie containing 0.41 grams of methamphetamine.

Based on the investigation, Toth was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 10:49 a.m. on October 30 on the following charges:

July 18, 2019 Incident:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

February 15, 2020 Incident:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

February 15, 2020 Incident:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

August 11, 2020 Incident:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

She is lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $15,000.00 monetary bail on each case.

Preliminary hearings for all four cases are scheduled for 2:15 p.m. on November 10, with Judge Quinn presiding.

