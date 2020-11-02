 

School Closings and Delays for Monday, November 2, 2020

Monday, November 2, 2020 @ 07:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

School closing delay logo mid A look at the school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Monday, November 2, 2020, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar and MV Property Care.

UPDATED: 8:20 a.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020

SCHOOLS:

AAUB Nursery and Preschool – CLOSED

Calvary Baptist Christian Academy – two-hour delay
Child Development Center/Crawford Co. Preschool – No AM Head Start Transportation, Center Remains Open
Child Development Center/Venango Co. Preschool – No AM Head Start Transportation, Center Remains Open
Christian Life Academy – CLOSED
Clarion Area School District – two-hour delay
CL/Clarion 1 and CL/Clarion 2 Head Start classrooms- CLOSED (running virtual option)
Conneaut Pa. School District – two-hour delay
Cranberry Area School District – CLOSED
Crawford Central School District – two-hour delay
Crawford County Career and Technical Center – two-hour delay
Creating Landscapes Learning Center – two-hour delay
Franklin Area School District – CLOSED
Good Hope Christian Preschool – CLOSED
Keystone School District – two-hour delay
Learning Center K-8 School, Crawford County – two-hour delay
Meadville Cooperative Preschool – two-hour delay, opening at 11:30 a.m.
North Clarion School District – two-hour delay
Oil City School District – CLOSED
Penncrest School District – two-hour delay
Redbank Valley School District – two-hour delay
St. Joseph School, Lucinda, Pa. – two-hour delay
Seton School Meadville – two-hour delay
Tidioute Community Charter School – two-hour delay
Titusville Area School District – two-hour delay
Union School District – two-hour delay
Valley Grove School District – CLOSED
Venango Catholic High School – CLOSED
Venango Technology Center – CLOSED
Warren County School District – two-hour delay

To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreClarion.com.

