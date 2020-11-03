Lori Lynn Sloss, 44, of Reno, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Saturday, October 31, 2020.

Born in Franklin on October 8, 1976 she is the daughter of Tommy and Wendy Brown Sloss of Reno.

Lori was a very kind person to all those around her. She loved music, spending time with her family and her dog. In her earlier years, she enjoyed camping.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by a son, William Dolan of Reno; a brother, Ed Sloss and his companion Emmy and her son Jesse; a niece Piper, a nephew, Aedan and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by a son, Shane Baker.

At Lori’s request there will be no visitation or services.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences and flowers may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

