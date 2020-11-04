Republican Incumbents Retain U.S. House Seats

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Incumbent Republican congressmen Glenn “G.T.” Thompson and Mike Kelly both won re-election to the U.S. House on Tuesday.

Thompson will be serving a seventh two-year term in the District 15 seat after winning his bid for re-election against Democratic challenger Robert Williams.

As of early Wednesday, Thompson retained more than a three to one lead over Williams.

District 15 includes portions of Armstrong, Butler, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, McKean, Venango, and Warren counties.

Kelly will serve a sixth term in the District 16 seat after winning his bid for re-election against Democratic challenger Kristy Gnibus.

As of early Wednesday, Kelly had a more than two to one lead over Gnibus.

District 16 includes portions of Butler, Crawford, Erie, Lawrence, and Mercer Counties.

