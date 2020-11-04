 

Republican Incumbents Retain U.S. House Seats

Wednesday, November 4, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

US-RepsCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Incumbent Republican congressmen Glenn “G.T.” Thompson and Mike Kelly both won re-election to the U.S. House on Tuesday.

Thompson will be serving a seventh two-year term in the District 15 seat after winning his bid for re-election against Democratic challenger Robert Williams.

As of early Wednesday, Thompson retained more than a three to one lead over Williams.

District 15 includes portions of Armstrong, Butler, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, McKean, Venango, and Warren counties.

Kelly will serve a sixth term in the District 16 seat after winning his bid for re-election against Democratic challenger Kristy Gnibus.

As of early Wednesday, Kelly had a more than two to one lead over Gnibus.

District 16 includes portions of Butler, Crawford, Erie, Lawrence, and Mercer Counties.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

