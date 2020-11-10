Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash in Richland Township

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 80 last week.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the collision happened around 6:19 a.m. on November 2, on I-80 eastbound near mile-marker 50.

Police say 52-year-old Ghulam Zahid, of Frisco, Texas, was operating a 2019 BMW traveling east in the right lane, slowing down due to the winter weather and snow on the roadway. He was struck from behind by a 2020 Freightliner truck operated by 42-year-old Christopher R. Brown, of Gatesville, Texas.

Following the initial impact, both vehicles were brought to a controlled stop on the berm of the highway.

Zahid and Brown were both using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.