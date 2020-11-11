 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Area Woman LifeFlighted to UPMC Presbyterian Following Motorcycle Crash

Wednesday, November 11, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

life-flightINDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was LifeFlighted to UPMC Presbyterian following a motorcycle crash that occurred on State Route 119 on Sunday afternoon.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened around 1:22 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, on Route 119 just north of Beaver Drive, in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County.

Police say 58-year-old Jane L. Boyer, of Dayton, was operating a Harley-Davidson Sportster 883 Low, traveling south on State Route 119, when she struck a dog, and she fell off of the motorcycle.

LifeFlight transported her to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She was not wearing a helmet and suffered injuries of unknown severity.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Rebuck’s South Side Services.

Perry Township Volunteer Fire Company, Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department, and Jefferson County EMS also assisted at the scene.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.