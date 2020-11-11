Area Woman LifeFlighted to UPMC Presbyterian Following Motorcycle Crash

INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was LifeFlighted to UPMC Presbyterian following a motorcycle crash that occurred on State Route 119 on Sunday afternoon.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened around 1:22 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, on Route 119 just north of Beaver Drive, in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County.

Police say 58-year-old Jane L. Boyer, of Dayton, was operating a Harley-Davidson Sportster 883 Low, traveling south on State Route 119, when she struck a dog, and she fell off of the motorcycle.

LifeFlight transported her to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She was not wearing a helmet and suffered injuries of unknown severity.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Rebuck’s South Side Services.

Perry Township Volunteer Fire Company, Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department, and Jefferson County EMS also assisted at the scene.

