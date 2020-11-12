State Police Seeking Information on Tombstone Shot in Venus Cemetery

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are investigating an incident where a tombstone was shot and damaged at the Venus Cemetery.

According to police, sometime between 3:00 p.m. on October 9 and 4:30 p.m. on November 9, an unknown individual(s) fired approximately five to six shots at a tombstone located in the Venus Cemetery in Washington Township, Clarion County.

The individual(s) then fled the scene in an unknown direction by unknown means.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Trooper Snyder, of the Marienville-based State Police, at 814-927-5253.

