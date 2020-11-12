 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

State Police Seeking Information on Tombstone Shot in Venus Cemetery

Thursday, November 12, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newWASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are investigating an incident where a tombstone was shot and damaged at the Venus Cemetery.

According to police, sometime between 3:00 p.m. on October 9 and 4:30 p.m. on November 9, an unknown individual(s) fired approximately five to six shots at a tombstone located in the Venus Cemetery in Washington Township, Clarion County.

The individual(s) then fled the scene in an unknown direction by unknown means.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Trooper Snyder, of the Marienville-based State Police, at 814-927-5253.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.