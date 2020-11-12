Vehicle Slams into Retaining Wall in Farmington Township

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a vehicle went over one retaining wall and struck a second retaining wall on Wednesday morning in Farmington Township.

According to police, around 8:01 a.m. on November 11, a one-vehicle crash occurred on Roundtown Drive.

Police say 79-year-old Anita G. Jewell, of Crown, was operating a 2018 Ford Escape, traveling on Roundtown Road when her vehicle left the roadway and went over a retaining wall, then struck a second retaining wall.

Jewell was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. She was evaluated at the scene by Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance personnel.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Snyder’s Auto Body.

