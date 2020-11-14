Clarion Volleyball Bests West Shamokin, Advances to Semifinals

CLARION, Pa. – A consistently composed Clarion offense led the Bobcats to victory, as Clarion swept West Shamokin 25-10, 25-23, 25-11. Clarion made few mistakes and gritted out a tough second set victory en route to another straight set decision.

Clarion jumped out to a big first set win, dominating post-to-post in a 25-10 victory. Clarion’s offense was working at all angles, with Campbell setting up Burns and Selfridge superbly. Clarion’s defense also executed at a high level, consistently finding Campbell with their digs and first hits.

Clarion kept pushing forward in the second set, storming out to a 8-2 lead. Girvan had two kills in the opening stretch, while Burns also added two kills. West Shamokin errors continued to harm the Wolves, increasing Clarion’s lead to 13-5. West Shamokin went on a 6-0 run, stringing together three consecutive kills to slash Clarion’s lead to 19-16. Selfridge and Burns came alive for Clarion, scoring a series of kills to give the Bobcats a 24-19 lead. West Shamokin surged back, pulling to 24-23 until a service error gave Clarion the vital 25th point, winning Clarion the set 25-23.

Clarion received eight points off of West Shamokin mistakes to quickly seize a 10-2 lead in the third set. Clarion’s composed offense and firm serving saw their lead grow to 17-6, constantly dictating the pace and forcing West Shamokin out of their comfort zone. To finish the match, Clarion went on a 6-2 run, with a Burns kill sealing a 25-11 third set and match victory.

Erica Selfridge reached a career milestone in the victory, notching her 1000th kill for Clarion. The win advances Clarion to the PIAA semifinals, where they will face Saegertown or Bishop Canevin on Tuesday, November 17.

