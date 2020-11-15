 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Gerald W. Grove

Sunday, November 15, 2020 @ 01:11 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-asDcRCAhG6janGGerald W. Grove, 83, passed away the morning of November 12, 2020.  

He was born June 5, 1937, to the late Peter and Mildred Grove.  

Gerald is survived by his wife Leona (Cochran) along with their children Terrie (Dale Amsdell), Peter (Debra), Amy (Ray) Beichner, Gregory, and Andrew (Rose) and their families.

He had seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

  Along with his family, Gerald will be greatly missed by his dog Taffy.  

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Walter, Ronald, and Richard Grove.  

There will be no public viewing as per his wishes.  

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.  

The family would like to extend their appreciation to EMS and the unknown gentleman who helped during Gerald’s time of need.  

To leave online condolences, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.