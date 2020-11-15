Gerald W. Grove, 83, passed away the morning of November 12, 2020.

He was born June 5, 1937, to the late Peter and Mildred Grove.

Gerald is survived by his wife Leona (Cochran) along with their children Terrie (Dale Amsdell), Peter (Debra), Amy (Ray) Beichner, Gregory, and Andrew (Rose) and their families.

He had seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Along with his family, Gerald will be greatly missed by his dog Taffy.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Walter, Ronald, and Richard Grove.

There will be no public viewing as per his wishes.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to EMS and the unknown gentleman who helped during Gerald’s time of need.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

