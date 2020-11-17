 

Two Area Residents Face Charges Following Domestic Assault

Tuesday, November 17, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-redLIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges are pending against two area residents who were involved in a domestic dispute on Sunday in Limestone Township.

Clarion-based State Police received a report of a domestic violence assault that had occurred around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 15, at a location on Spruce Road in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Police say injuries were observed on a known 25-year-old female victim from Summerville.

According to police, it was also reported that the female victim had struck her husband – a known 31-year-old male victim from Summerville – in the face and had also grabbed his neck.

Related charges are pending.

The names of the individuals involved were not released.


