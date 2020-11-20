Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Tomato Pie

This tomato pie is an autumn must-have!

Ingredients

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt



1/2 cup cold butter, cubed2 to 3 tablespoons ice water

FILLING:

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/3 cup thinly sliced green onions

1 tablespoon minced fresh oregano

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

6 medium tomatoes (1-3/4 pounds), cut into 1/4-inch slices

4 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

Directions

-In a large bowl, mix flour and salt; cut in butter until crumbly. Gradually add ice water, tossing with a fork until dough holds together when pressed. Shape into a disk; wrap in plastic. Refrigerate 30 minutes or overnight.

-Preheat oven to 350°. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough to a 1/8-in.-thick circle; transfer to a 9-in. pie plate. Trim pastry to 1/2 in. beyond rim of plate; flute edge. Line unpricked pastry with a double thickness of foil. Fill with pie weights, dried beans or uncooked rice.

-Bake until bottom is lightly browned, 20-25 minutes. Remove foil and weights; bake until light brown, 5-10 minutes longer. Cool on a wire rack.

-In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise, cheese, green onions and seasonings. Arrange one-third of the tomatoes in crust; spread with one-third of the mayonnaise mixture. Repeat layers twice. Bake 25 minutes. Top with bacon; bake until filling is bubbly, 5-10 minutes longer. Let stand 10 minutes before cutting.

