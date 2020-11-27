Diana L. Cropp, 73, of Oil City, PA., died at 7:45 P.M. Monday Nov. 23, 2020 at UPMC-Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

Born Dec. 12, 1946 in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of the late Francis J. ‘Scotty” Slaven & Jean I. York Slaven.

Diana was a 1964 graduate of Oil City High School.

She was married on May 28, 1966 in the Rouseville United Methodist Church to Harold A. Cropp and he survives.

Diana was employed by Sylvania for a short time before working for the Oil City School District for over 27 ½ years as a housekeeper.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and baking Christmas cookies with them, watching football and was an avid reader.

Diana also enjoyed knitting and doing jigsaw puzzles.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three daughters: Tracy D. Treen of Oil City, Donna J. Hopper & her husband John of Rouseville, and Tanya L. Manz & her husband Jon of West Sunbury; three grandchildren: Cheyenne J. Grove of Lincoln, NE, Michaela J. Manross of Pleasantville, and Elizabeth J. Manz of West Sunbury.

She is also survived by a brother Jody Slaven & his wife Lynn of Sandy Lake as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law Michael J. Treen and a brother Charles “Chuck” Slaven.

There will be no visitation or services.

Memorials may be made to Community Ambulance Service or to a charity of one’s choice.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

