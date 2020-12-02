 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Garlic-Butter Baked Salmon

Wednesday, December 2, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This tender salmon makes for a remarkable entrée!

Ingredients

2 whole garlic bulbs
4 teaspoons olive oil, divided

3 tablespoons butter
6 salmon fillets (6 ounces each)
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2 to 3 tablespoons lemon juice
1 teaspoon minced fresh parsley
1/4 teaspoon minced fresh rosemary

Directions

-Remove papery outer skin from garlic (do not peel or separate cloves). Cut top off garlic bulbs. Brush with 1 teaspoon oil. Wrap each bulb in heavy-duty foil.

-Bake at 425° for 30-35 minutes or until softened. Cool for 10-15 minutes.

-Squeeze softened garlic into a food processor; add butter and remaining oil. Cover and process until blended; set aside.

-Place salmon in a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Sprinkle with salt and pepper; drizzle with lemon juice. Spoon 1 tablespoon garlic butter over each fillet.

-Bake, uncovered, at 425° for 8-10 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork. Sprinkle with parsley and rosemary.


