Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Garlic-Butter Baked Salmon

This tender salmon makes for a remarkable entrée!

Ingredients

2 whole garlic bulbs

4 teaspoons olive oil, divided



3 tablespoons butter6 salmon fillets (6 ounces each)1/4 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper2 to 3 tablespoons lemon juice1 teaspoon minced fresh parsley1/4 teaspoon minced fresh rosemary

Directions

-Remove papery outer skin from garlic (do not peel or separate cloves). Cut top off garlic bulbs. Brush with 1 teaspoon oil. Wrap each bulb in heavy-duty foil.

-Bake at 425° for 30-35 minutes or until softened. Cool for 10-15 minutes.

-Squeeze softened garlic into a food processor; add butter and remaining oil. Cover and process until blended; set aside.

-Place salmon in a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Sprinkle with salt and pepper; drizzle with lemon juice. Spoon 1 tablespoon garlic butter over each fillet.

-Bake, uncovered, at 425° for 8-10 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork. Sprinkle with parsley and rosemary.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.