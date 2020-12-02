Robert William Hodge, age 70, of New Bethlehem, went home to be with the Lord, His Savior on Monday, November 30, 2020.

Born July 7, 1950, in Punxsutawney, he was a son of George W. Hodge of Juniper Village, Cambridge Springs and the late Catherine Jean Hodge.

He married his best friend, Mary Jane Medvetz Hodge on December 17, 1983, and she survives.

In addition to his wife and father, Bob is survived by his son, Kurt Hodge and his wife, Trisha; two daughters: Ami Henderson and her husband, Jason, and Angela Houseknecht and her husband, Max, and 16 grandchildren.

Bob is also survived by his brother, Tim Hodge and his wife, Penny, and two sisters: Deb Mancos and her husband, Mark, and Cathy Williams and her husband, Dan.

He was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of New Bethlehem, which was his and Jane’s life. It was their family away from family.

Bob enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing, harassing/heckling people, and spending time with his family. He always knew how to make people smile.

Bob was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving from 1969 to 1973 and spent October 1970 to October 1971 in Vietnam.

For 25 years he worked for the PA Game Commission and served as superintendent of the Southwest Game Farm from 1996 until retiring in 2004.

Bob was a Deputy Wildlife Conservation Officer for 12 years and a Forest Fire Warden since 1996.

He was also a Boy Scout leader from 1986 to 1993. He enjoyed mentoring the scouts and their many trips, especially Canada.

The calling hours and funeral service will be private due to the current Covid-19 restrictions and concerns.

Services will be live-streamed on the Rupert Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 11 a.m. Friday. All are welcome to attend the services virtually.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 11:45 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at the Oakland Cemetery in Distant. Reverend Bud Davis will officiate over the services. Graveside services will be live-streamed starting at that time for those who are unable to attend.

Due to the recent rise in Covid-19 cases, all those attending are required to observe the current Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines set by the CDC, DOH and Pennsylvania governor for wearing a face mask and social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be given in the name of Robert William Hodge to the Redbank Valley Veterans Memorial Park, c/o American Legion, Box 244, New Bethlehem, PA 16242 or First United Methodist Church, 234 Penn Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

