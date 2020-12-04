 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, December 4, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight – A slight chance of snow showers after 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – A slight chance of flurries. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of flurries before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Northwest wind around 7 mph.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42.


