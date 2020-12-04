A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight – A slight chance of snow showers after 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – A slight chance of flurries. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of flurries before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Northwest wind around 7 mph.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.