Clarion ABATE Collecting for Annual Toy Drive

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – There is still time to make a donation to Clarion ABATE’s annual toy drive.

(Archived Photo from a previous A.B.A.T.E. Group Christmas Toy Drive.)

Clarion ABATE is accepting donations of toys, clothing, and gift cards, as well as monetary donations.

Donations will be accepted until Friday, December 11.

The items will be distributed to families in need in Clarion County from December 14 through December 24.

There are currently boxes for donations set up at the Clarion Mall at both main entrances, as well as at Infusion Nightclub, the Dollar General stores in Leeper and Fryburg, Otto’s Tavern, the Clarion American Legion, the Clarion Moose Lodge, Red River Roadhouse, Autozone in Clarion, Wendy’s in Clarion, Long Shot Ammo & Arms, the Fireman’s Club in Brookville, Sportsman’s Paradise, the Meadows in Clarion, and the Clarion Eagles Club.

Monetary donations can be sent to Toy Drive, P.O. Box 240, Clarion, PA 16214.

For more information, please call 814-227-9048.

