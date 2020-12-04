Game Commission Seeking Information on Bears Killed Illegally in Forest County

WEST HICKORY, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Northwest Region is seeking information related to the illegal taking of two immature black bears in Forest County.

(Photo courtesy Operation Game Thief, Pennsylvania Game Commission)

The bears were found on Sunday, November 29, after they had recently been dumped on Tank Hill Road in West Hickory, Forest County.

The state game warden’s investigation suggested that the shooter, or shooters, likely intended to take the bear(s) to a check station, but realized that bear hunting season was not in for the day in question and instead dumped the bear(s).

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to report it to the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Northwest Region at 814-432-3187 or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001 or online here.

