Knox Man Charged With Possession of Homemade Bomb Pleads Guilty to Multiple Offenses

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man charged with the possession of homemade bombs pleaded guilty to multiple offenses during a plea hearing on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, December 2, 47-year-old Shawn Michael Reedy entered guilty pleas on the following charges from three cases against him:

– Possess Prohibited Offensive Weapon, Misdemeanor 1

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1



– Intimidate Witness/Victim – Refrain From Report, Misdemeanor 2– Defiant Trespass, Misdemeanor 3

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Weapons of Mass Destruction – Unlawful Possession or Manufacture, Felony 2 (three counts)

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– Intentional Possession of Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

– Marijuana-Small Amount Personal Use, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (seven counts)

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Reedy remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $25,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from incidents that occurred in August and September.

Details of the cases:

August 24

According to a criminal complaint, around 1:35 p.m. on Monday, August 24, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into a report of a domestic incident in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

A known female victim had reportedly been receiving “non-stop calls, voicemails, and texts” from Shawn Michael Reedy stating she “needs to answer him” and threatening to harm and kill her and her family, the complaint states.

The victim told police she had argued with Reedy on August 22, and Reedy had subsequently engaged in a fight with multiple males at an event. She reported that he then called and texted her multiple times that evening and the following day. The victim said on the morning of August 24, Reedy sent her daughter a message stating that if she and the men involved in the altercation did not get arrested, he was going to “take them out myself for what they did to (him).”

Reedy also reportedly contacted the victim’s workplace on August 24 and asked if she was working. When he was told she was not, he accused the employee on the phone of protecting the victim, and reportedly said: “You’re next,” according to the complaint.

He then left a voicemail on the victim’s phone, reportedly saying, “Enjoy the last few minutes of your life.” He continued to call, text, and leave voicemails on the victim’s phone while the victim was being interviewed by police, the complaint indicates.

Reedy was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 6:00 p.m. on August 24.

August 26

According to a criminal complaint, on August 24, a domestic incident occurred between Shawn Michael Reedy and a known female victim during which Reedy allegedly threatened to kill the victim.

The complaint states the victim returned to the residence on August 26 and located a bag just inside the entrance door to the residence. The bag was reportedly found to contain three homemade pipe bombs and a .45 pistol belonging to Shawn Reedy. The items were covered up by clothing in the bag, which also contained a bong, a grinder, five blunts, four packs of wrapping papers, a glass smoking device, a glass container with residue, part of a vape pen with residue, and seven black capsules.

The victim also reportedly found a glass jar of suspected marijuana in the saddlebags of Reedy’s motorcycle, which was at the residence. She told Corporal Cloak, of PSP Clarion, all of the items were not hers and belonged to Reedy.

Corporal Cloak also spoke with Reedy’s son, who stated Reedy had told him that he had pipe bombs and asked if he wanted to see them. He told Corporal Cloak that he declined the offer, according to the complaint.

The contents of the homemade bombs were analyzed by the Pennsylvania State Police Forensics Lab in Harrisburg and were found to contain specific materials that could cause an explosion if subjected to a shock, the complaint notes.

Reedy was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 15.

September 2

According to a criminal complaint, around 1:00 a.m. on September 2, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Tippecanoe Road in Beaver Township, Clarion County, for a report of a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order violation.

At the scene, police spoke to a known female victim who reported that Shawn Michael Reedy had come to her residence an hour earlier, around midnight. The victim allegedly stated she had a PFA order against Reedy, and he is not permitted at her residence.

According to the complaint, the victim told police Reedy broke into her residence and came into her bedroom naked carrying a hunting rifle. She stated she then talked to Reedy for approximately one hour, trying to calm him down before he finally left. She noted that she was in shock and couldn’t remember exactly what he said, but also related his expression alone put her in fear for her life.

The victim told police Reedy looked like he was going to kill her, but never actually pointed the rifle at her. She said he held the rifle, which she described as a camo hunting rifle with a scope, with both hands across his chest.

The victim also reported the door was locked and padlocked before Reedy broke it open. The complaint notes police found a broken padlock on the door of entry, with the latch forcibly separated from the bracket that was screwed to the door frame and the lock and bracket still intact.

According to the complaint, the victim told police Reedy stated he rode there on his motorcycle, stowed it and his clothing in a cornfield, then entered her home. She reported he said he took off his clothing “so that he did not leave any evidence behind.” She also informed police that Reedy drives a black Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The complaint notes the victim also told police she told Reedy to put clothes on before leaving and saw him put on green pants and a black leather coat before leaving the residence. She informed the troopers that Reedy was supposed to be staying at a known location in Elk City.

Police then proceeded to the location given by the victim, where they found a black Harley-Davidson motorcycle, which was registered to Reedy, that was still warm to the touch.

The complaint states that when the troopers made contact with Reedy, they also noted green pants and a black leather coat, as described by the victim, sitting inside the door of his apartment.

According to the complaint, when questioned, Reedy said he left his apartment around 10:30 p.m. and had just returned shortly after 1:00 a.m. He also admitted to owning a camouflage hunting rifle with a scope.

Reedy was then taken into custody.

The complaint notes Reedy was served with a PFA barring him from the victim’s residence and any contact with the victim on August 27, and a permanent PFA order was granted during a hearing on September 1 at which Reedy was present and made fully aware of the parameters of the order.

Reedy was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 9:00 a.m. on September 14.

