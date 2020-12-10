Helen L. Hurst, 90 of Niles, OH formerly of Franklin passed away peacefully Tuesday evening at Continuing Healthcare of Niles.

Helen was born September 29, 1930 in Butler, Pennsylvania to the late Amos and Anna (Ray) Bellis.

Helen worked for the Joy Manufacturing Company in Franklin, Pennsylvania for 15 years as a product analyst before moving to Ohio. She then worked for 22 1/2 years at the Albert Guarnieri Company as an office manager.

Helen enjoyed traveling, reading, and working outside. She loved being with her family, they were paramount to her.

Besides her parents, Helen is preceded in death by her husband Corrie D. Hurst, her granddaughter Jennifer Hurst, her brother William Bellis, her sisters Olive Bellis, Virginia Morris, and Evelyn Murtha.

She is survived by her son Peter Hurst of Warren, OH, daughters Susan (Harold) Bell of Franklin, Pennsylvania and Luanne (Richard) Knox of Lordstown, OH; a special sister-in-law Beverly Bellis of Ellicott City, MD; five grandchildren, Corey Hurst of Warren, OH,, Brianne (Chris) Gorman of Oil City, Michael Bell of Franklin, Erica Knox of Lordstown, OH, and Emily Knox of Lordstown; two great-grandchildren, Kayla Hurst and Amarrah Gorman; and one great-great grandson Dawson; and several nieces and nephews.

Local funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. Monday.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday in the funeral home chapel and will be “live streamed” on the funeral home Facebook Page. Please visit

https://www.facebook.com/HuffFuneralHome and like the page to be notified when it begins.

Interment will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and requires those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and stay safe. Due to the new orders of Governor Wolf, we will be limiting the number of people in the funeral home to 25 at a time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hope Center for Cancer Care, 1745 Niles Cortland Rd. NE Warren, Ohio 44484.

Online condolences and flowers may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

