 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Donald Harold Knapp

Sunday, December 13, 2020 @ 06:12 PM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Don Knapp Obit Photo (1)Donald Harold Knapp, 78, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020, while a resident at Brookside Senior Living in Brookville, PA.

He was born on May 4, 1942, to the late Harold and Olive (Corbett) Knapp, in Brookville, PA.

Don attended Brookville Area School District. On November 26, 1960, Don married Patricia Jean Johns; she preceded him in passing on April 13, 1997.

He worked as a mechanic for Brookville Equipment and IA Construction. Don enjoyed “shooting the breeze” and was quite a storyteller. He also liked hunting and traveling. Don is survived by six children, Daniel (Amy) Knapp of Corsica, Dianne (Dean) Hetrick of Summerville, Shelley (Ralph) Smith of Brookville, Kathy (Martin) Smith of Shippenville, Barbara (Patrick) Tripp of Weedville, and Donald (Jenifer) Knapp of Brookville; three siblings, Charles Knapp of Brookville, Louise (Ken) Winters of Corsica, and Debbie McGraw of Virginia; fifteen grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Dale Knapp and Dennis Knapp; and friend, Sue DeMotte.

A funeral service will be broadcast on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, beginning at 5pm and officiated by Pastor Terry Teluch. Interment will take place at Meade Chapel Cemetery, Knox Twp., Jefferson County, PA. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com

A live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button below his obituary on www.mckinneydargy.com or by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/42731.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.