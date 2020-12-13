Donald Harold Knapp, 78, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020, while a resident at Brookside Senior Living in Brookville, PA.

He was born on May 4, 1942, to the late Harold and Olive (Corbett) Knapp, in Brookville, PA.

Don attended Brookville Area School District. On November 26, 1960, Don married Patricia Jean Johns; she preceded him in passing on April 13, 1997.

He worked as a mechanic for Brookville Equipment and IA Construction. Don enjoyed “shooting the breeze” and was quite a storyteller. He also liked hunting and traveling. Don is survived by six children, Daniel (Amy) Knapp of Corsica, Dianne (Dean) Hetrick of Summerville, Shelley (Ralph) Smith of Brookville, Kathy (Martin) Smith of Shippenville, Barbara (Patrick) Tripp of Weedville, and Donald (Jenifer) Knapp of Brookville; three siblings, Charles Knapp of Brookville, Louise (Ken) Winters of Corsica, and Debbie McGraw of Virginia; fifteen grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Dale Knapp and Dennis Knapp; and friend, Sue DeMotte.

A funeral service will be broadcast on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, beginning at 5pm and officiated by Pastor Terry Teluch. Interment will take place at Meade Chapel Cemetery, Knox Twp., Jefferson County, PA. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com

A live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button below his obituary on www.mckinneydargy.com or by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/42731.

