Joan S. Swigart, 90, of Brookville, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020, at Brookside Senior Living.

Born in Sharon, PA, on February 8, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Charles H. and Mary Hannah (Gates) Swartz. She married Ned C. Swigart on June 27, 1954, in Titusville, PA. He preceded her in death.

In 1952, she graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor of Arts degree in education. Following her teaching career, she discovered her true passions were writing and photography. She was a journalist for local newspapers having won many awards for her photography and feature stories. After retiring, she and Ned traveled to Europe and operated the Bluebird Hollow Bed and Breakfast in Baxter for 10 years. Additionally, she enjoyed refinishing antique furniture. She was involved in Relay for Life, sending angel cards to cancer patients, and sending supplies to military troops during the Iraq war.

Surviving include her son, Jeff (Diane) Swigart, Prescott Valley, AZ; daughter, Cindy (Bob) Radaker, Brookville, PA; granddaughter, Leah (Jeff) Tallon, Prescott Valley, AZ; granddaughter-in-law, Heather Swigart and great granddaughters, Wylee and Raelynn Swigart, Surprise, AZ.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Jason Swigart, Camp Verde, AZ.

Because of our current circumstances, a Celebration of Life will be held this summer at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home 153 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA 15825.

Donations may be made to: Brookville First Baptist Church, 101 Main St., Brookville PA or to the Presbyterian Church, 100 S. White St, Brookville, PA.

