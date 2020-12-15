 

Raymond L. Myers

Tuesday, December 15, 2020 @ 08:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Resized_20201210_111420Raymond L. Myers, 84, of Mt. Jewett went to be with his savior on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at his home.

Born November 19, 1936, in Heathville, he was the son of the late James and Mabel Eakman Myers.

Raymond served in the U.S. Navy. He received the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal for his service.

On June 20, 1958, he married the former Sandra Aharrah who survives.

He retired from National Fuel Gas Company.

Raymond attended the Mt. Jewett United Methodist Church and was a member of the VFW, American Legion, NRA, and Heath Township Sportsmen Club. His pastimes included restoring old machinery and gardening.

Those surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Russell (Margie) Myers; two daughters, Sherri (Rick) Paytas and Vicki (Glen) Compton; six grandchildren, James (Tammie) Paytas, Allison Paytas and Joe Paytas, Mae (Daniel) Verheyden, Bethany (Tim) Piette, and Clint (Kari) Compton, as well as 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard, Donald, Harold, and Ray; sisters, Doris and Fay, and daughter-in-law, Sherry.

Due to current restrictions and recommendations in regards to the Corona Virus, there will be a family only private service with a memorial service held at a later date.

Interment will be in Ohl Cemetery, Jefferson County. Arrangements are in the care of Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA.

Friends and family may leave online condolences by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be given to the Mt. Jewett United Methodist Church or the Heath Township Sportsman Club.


