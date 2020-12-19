C-L Community Holiday Tour of Lights Set for December 22

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The C-L Community Holiday Tour of Lights is scheduled for Tuesday, December 22.

Rossey Busing will lead the participants in a caravan leaving the school at 7:00 p.m.

Line up begins at 6:30 p.m. with vehicles entering through the faculty lot of the high school and looping around the back of the high school forming a single line.

The Nutrition Group, under the direction of Ms. Rachel McConnell, has graciously volunteered to provide snack bags to students. They have a limited number of snack bags, which include Sun Chips, chocolate chip cookies, sliced apples, and chocolate milk, which will be distributed to students as the line forms.

Participants are welcome to tune into C93 Radio, 92.7, during the tour to hear Holiday music beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Driving directions, a tour map, and a map of all submitted houses is available for those who wish to complete the tour on their own and are not able to be included in the caravan.

Directions:

From the C-L School, head toward Rt. 322.

Turn left onto Rt. 322 and follow route to Strattanville.

Follow Rt. 322 and turn right at Sheetz onto Waterworks Road (Hemlock Ridge Development)

Turn right on Briar Hill Road (first right in Development), turn left onto Steepleview Drive then turn left onto Waterworks Road.

At Rt. 322 (Sheetz), turn right and continue to stop light at intersection of Rt. 322 and 8th Avenue (University Korner convenience store).

Turn left at stop light, and continue on Greenville Avenue/Pike (Rt. 66 South).

Follow Rt. 66 South over the I-80 interchange, continue on Rt. 66 to Forest Drive (across from Country Acres Sheds).

Turn left on Forest Drive, follow to the intersection of Lenwood Road (bottom of hill).

Turn right on Lenwood Road (rural, non-lit roadway).

Follow to intersection of Spruce Road, turn left on Spruce.

Follow Spruce to the intersection of Aaron Road and turn left on Aaron Road.

Following Aaron Road will bring you back to Forest Drive and continue right on Forest.

At the stop sign, continue straight and this becomes Kahle Road. Do not continue on Forest Drive.

Follow Kahle Road through intersection of C-L School Road. This becomes Burgoon Road.

Continue on Burgoon Road to stop sign at Olean Trail and turn left.

Continue on Olean Trail to Rt. 322. Turn right onto Rt. 322 and go into Corsica.

The tour ends after viewing lights in Corsica.

There were also many submissions that could not be included in the tour. The organizers would like to thank all of those who volunteered their homes for viewing and encourage everyone to view the lights at the locations not included in this tour.

Of special interest is the musical light show at WRC Water Runoff of South Fifth Avenue in Clarion (entrance beside Computer Support).

This information is also available on the school website at clasd.net.

All are welcome to join the caravan regardless of affiliation with the C-L School District.

If you have any questions, please contact Ms. Diana Detrick at ddetrick@cenclear.org or Ms. Ann Jamison at jamison4@windstream.net.

