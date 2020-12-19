Neighborly Deeds Group Organized to Bring Community Together During Difficult Times

TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – A Neighborly Deeds Facebook group has been organized to bring the community together during these challenging times.

When co-organizer Lynn Daniels moved to Tionesta from the Virginia Beach area three years ago, she immediately fell in love with the area.

“I love it here, and I love everyone here. Everyone has been so nice and welcoming, and it’s such a great place to be,” Daniels said.

Daniels soon decided that she wanted to get involved in the local area and help give back to the community that had welcomed her so warmly. Although she started by going to several Forest County Business Alliance board meetings, she wanted to find a way to help people more directly.

So, she posted a request on the Tionesta Facebook page, asking about needs and concerns in the area. While she received several replies, the one that caught her attention the most was from an individual who was concerned about an older neighbor who was disabled and might not have enough firewood to get through the winter. The concern for the neighbor gave her an idea for a new group – a place where anyone in the area could reach out for help.

“Everyone can help in some way, whether that’s just a smile, prayers, a helping hand, or some other donation. It doesn’t have to be about money.”

Daniels and local resident and co-organizer Bonnie Meisel, started the Neighborly Deeds Tionesta Facebook group. Although it started out small, the group currently has over 300 members.

Daniels noted that anyone who is in need or anyone who knows of someone in need can post on the group. It is suggested that group members who want to help reach out directly to the person who posted on the group to make the offer. They ask that specific names and phone numbers not be posted.

“I want people to reach out. There are so many negative things in this world right now, and I’m a person who wants to see the positive and go with it. I want people to realize they don’t have to have a bunch of money to help out. A neighbor can help out just by voicing their concern.”

Daniels was contacted in November by an individual asking if she knew of families in need of help with their holiday meal. The individual offered to donate Thanksgiving dinners to families in the area, including everything from the turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes right down to the vegetables and cranberry sauce.

The idea took off, and Daniels ended up organizing meals for ten families in the Tionesta area, with other people stepping in to help by donating pots and roasting pans to help with meal preparation.

“It just turned into this whole thing,” Daniels explained.

With Christmas nearing, the same donor decided to make another donation of hams and some sides to help families for Christmas dinner. While the generous donations are a start, the group is still looking for more food to help those in need.

“This group will not only help during the holidays – but year-round.”

The group is accepting non-perishable food donations until Sunday, December 20, to go along with the dinners that have been graciously donated. The donation box is at the newly reopened Tionesta Farm Fresh. They are not currently accepting monetary donations.

“I just want it to be a movement through being helpful and understanding, you can help in so many ways other than just money.”

After the success of the Thanksgiving meals and the donations they have received so far for the Christmas meals, Daniels said she’s been pleased with how the community has responded.

“I’m so proud of how this community has come together to do this.”

