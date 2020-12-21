Featured Local Job: Full-Time Licensed Practical Nurse

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is looking to hire a full-time Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN).

The LPN best fit for this position is well-organized and has relevant clinical experience, who desires a more flexible schedule with focused patient interaction.

Requirements:

Licensed as an LPN in Pennsylvania

Minimum of 5 years clinical/acute care experience

Daylight hours; Monday- Friday 8:00AM-4:00PM with rotating weekend and holiday work

Benefits of Full-Time Employment:

Health, Dental, and Vision Insurance

Supplemental Insurance

Paid Time Off

And more!

Come join in a rewarding environment with flexible hours and a family oriented work setting!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214. Applications and resumes can also be submitted via email to hrinfo@cfvna.org. For additional information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400 EOE.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.