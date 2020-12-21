 

Featured Local Job: Full-Time Licensed Practical Nurse

Monday, December 21, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is looking to hire a full-time Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN).

The LPN best fit for this position is well-organized and has relevant clinical experience, who desires a more flexible schedule with focused patient interaction.

Requirements:

  • Licensed as an LPN in Pennsylvania
  • Minimum of 5 years clinical/acute care experience

Daylight hours; Monday- Friday 8:00AM-4:00PM with rotating weekend and holiday work

Benefits of Full-Time Employment:

  • Health, Dental, and Vision Insurance
  • Supplemental Insurance
  • Paid Time Off
  • And more!

Come join in a rewarding environment with flexible hours and a family oriented work setting!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214. Applications and resumes can also be submitted via email to hrinfo@cfvna.org. For additional information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400 EOE.


