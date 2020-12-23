Vivian Kay Aaron, age 87, of Lucinda, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2020, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville after a period of declining health.

She was born in Paint Township, Clarion County, on September 24, 1933, to the late Arthur and Edna (Armstrong) Beers.

Vivian graduated from Clarion High school in 1951. She married her high school sweetheart, Louis Aaron on December 26, 1951. He preceded her in death on May 30, 2004. Louie and Vivian purchased the Orpheum Theater in the mid 1950’s. They operated and managed the theater from the mid 1950’s to mid 1960’s. She took some years off to raise her children and then went back to managing the Orpheum and Garby Theaters from the mid 1970’s to the mid 80’s. While working full time, Vivian earned her Associates degree in real estate from Clarion University. She worked for Gates and Burns Realty and went on to become a broker and appraiser for the agency. Vivian was a member of the Allegheny Board of Realtors and won the award for “Realtor of the Year” several times. She was a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Shippenville, Bi-County Artists Association and American Legion Post 066 in Clarion.

Vivian was a very gifted artist. She worked in various mediums of art: pottery, oils, and bronze. She loved to travel, go to casinos and spend time with her family.

Vivian is survived by her two daughters, Julie Aaron of Shippenville and Melissa (Mike) Anderson of Lucinda. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Corbin Ragley, Gabriel Anderson, and Bryn Anderson. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louis Aaron; three brothers: Arthur, Carl, and Donald Beers; two sisters, Beulah Best and Betty Fagley; and two infant babies.

Friends and family will be received on Sunday, December 27, 2020, from 1pm to 4pm at the Goble Funeral Home, 330 Wood St, Clarion, Pa 16214. An additional viewing will be held from 10am to 11am on Monday, December 28, 2020. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 11am with Rev. Jake Jacobson from the Grace Lutheran Church in Clarion officiating. Interment will follow at the Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Shippenville.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home. Due to the new orders of Gov. Wolf, we will be limiting the number of people in the funeral home to 10 guests at a time.

Memorial donations may be made to the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center: 9562 US-322, Shippenville, PA 16254 or the Alzheimer’s Association: 2835 E Carson St Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

