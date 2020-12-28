Featured Local Job: Financial Assistant

Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center is looking to hire a Financial Assistant.

Financial Assistant Position:

Associates Degree in Accounting or related field required. Position is Part-Time to start (30-35 hours/week) with the opportunity after a 90-day probationary period to earn a Full-Time Position upon review.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to: basic accounting (expenses and bill management), QuickBooks data entry, Microsoft Office applications use, Google Suite and Adobe software use, and Insurance/Benefit coordination. Experience with the aforementioned responsibilities preferred.

Submit Cover Letter and Resume at https://keystonesmiles.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=94

