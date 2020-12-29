Francis Edward “Fran” Siegel, 74, Maple Street, Brookville, died Thursday, December 24, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.

Born November 10, 1946, in Brookville, PA, Jefferson County, he was the son of the late Carl and Agnes (Donahue) Siegel.

Fran graduated from Keystone High School in 1964. He married the late Suvillia “Mazie” Schrecengost on August 3, 1968; she preceded him in death on March 8, 2015.

He drove truck for over 50 years, owning Coal Trucks, working as a Teamster for Womeldorf Trucking, and then an Owner/Operator for Warren C. Sauers Trucking from 1984-2018.

Fran was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Brookville.

He honorably served his country in the 1960’s with the U.S. Army Reserves. He was known for being a hard worker and a fun loving “character.” He enjoyed fishing, traveling to Daytona Beach and Las Vegas, playing Double Down Video Poker, and spending time on his front porch with family and friends. He was an avid race car fan and was his sons’ and grandchildren’s biggest fans. He loved a good raisin filled cookie and fresh baked pies. Family meant everything to Fran.

For the last 25 years of his life, he loved playing the role of Papa to his grandkids. He is survived by his three children, Veronica Condron and her husband, Duane, Robert Siegel, and Adam Siegel; five grandchildren, Paige Siple and her husband Ethan, Sadie Siegel, Christopher Condron, Matthew Condron, and Ethan Siegel; seven siblings, Carl (Betty) Siegel, Barbara Pfendler, Agnes (Gerard) Bauer, Bernice Strauser, Louise (Fred) Fiscus, Cathy (Lewis) Wagner, and Beatrice (Jack) Lauffer; his in-laws, Darl Schrecengost and his wife Martha; James Schrecengost and his wife Dianne, Delores Reed, Blanche Phillips and her husband Ken, Charles Schrecengost and his wife Kathy, and Cathy Lockwood and her husband Gary. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and their spouses and children.

In addition to his parents and the love of his life, Mazie, he was preceded in death by twin infant daughters; brother, John Siegel; sister, Mary Reis; brothers and sisters in law, Glenn Reis; Lou Pfendler; Robert Strauser; Stanley Reed; William Reed; Sally Schrecengost; and Thomas Schrecengost.

A private viewing will take place at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 129 Graham Avenue, Brookville, PA, 15825, with Father William Laska officiating.

Interment will be in the St. Mary’s Cemetery, Rose Township, Jefferson County, PA.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

