Woman Who Called 9-1-1 to Threaten Police Officer Due in Court Next Week

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is set for next week for a Knox woman who reportedly called 9-1-1 and made threats against a Knox Borough Police officer.

Court documents indicate 46-year-old Wendy Lee Barnett is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 10:45 a.m. on January 5, 2021, on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3

The charges stem from an incident in Knox in early December.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:29 p.m. on December 2, Wendy Barnett called Clarion County 9-1-1 and reported that a known Knox Borough Police Officer was just at her residence regarding a previous incident.

A Knox Borough Police Officer had made contact with Barnett to advise her that she was no longer permitted on the Dollar General store property, the complaint notes.

Barnett then made the call to 9-1-1, during which she stated: “I can tell ya right now, if they come here again, they are going to have trouble,” and, “If they come back here again, they won’t be getting back into the car,” according to the complaint.

The charges were filed against Barnett through Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on December 9.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.