Bessie Belle (Callander) Maihle, 89, passed away December 28, 2020, at Brookside Senior Living, Pinecreek Township, Jefferson County, PA.

Born September 20, 1931, in Dutch Hill, Perry Township, Clarion County, she was the daughter of the late Merle Clyde and Nina Leach (Fair) Callander.

She married Allen Franklin Maihle, Jr. March 4, 1950, at her parent’s home in West Freedom, Perry Township officiated by Rev. Merle C. Wonderling, retired United Methodist minister of Seneca, PA. They were blessed to be married 51 years. Reverend Allen F. “Pete” Maihle, Jr. preceded her in death on May 19, 2001.

She graduated in 1949 from the former Allegheny-Parker High School. She also attended Clarion University as part of her preparation work for her license to preach then graduated from Nashville and Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, D.C.

Bessie was a devoted wife, loving mother, proud grandmother, housewife, community volunteer, and retired United Methodist minister. During her husband’s appointment at Sigel UM Charge she worked at the Jefferson County Commissioner’s office as assistant chief clerk; volunteered at many churches where her husband served until she felt God’s call into the ministry. She was so proud of her husband’s ministry and working in the churches with him.

Bessie served thc Robinson Memorial Chapel in Parker: Valley UM Charge (Cherrytree & Wallaceville churches); Sheakleyville UM Charge; Brockport UM Charge; Sligo UM Charge. After retiring June 30, 2002, from full time ministry, Bessie served as Pastor of Visitation then Pastor Emeritus for First UM Church, Brookville.

Surviving are childre,n Christeen Maihle of St. Petersburg PA; Diane (William) Kiehl of Brookville; Pamela (William) Mansfield of Brookville; Roxann (Rick) Steffy of Kittanning; and Kurt Allen Maihle of West Freedom, PA.

Grandchildren: Brian (Karen) Martz, Keith (Sheila) Martz; Chris (Katina) Kiehl; Ashley (Rusty) Martz; Chad (Ashley) Kiehl; Wendy Perry; William (Aileen) Mansfield; Jessa (Gregg) Rumbaugh; Jera (Josh) Dynda; Kaleb (Jacque) Maihle; Ethan (fiancé Natalie) Maihle; Levi Maihle, Noah Maihle and 17 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Kathleen (Ralph) Morrison of Ohio.

In addition to her parents and husband, Bessie was preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Irene Callander, Clara Alene Anthony, Doris Marie Peirce, and brothers, Ronel Merle Callander, Donel Clyde Callander.

A private family service is under the arrangements of the McKinney d’Argy-Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville PA 15825. Pamela Mansfield will be officiating.

Memorials to West Freedom UM Church “A Patty DeHart, 1871 Lime Plant Road, Parker PA 16049. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

