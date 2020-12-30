Connie Mae (Simpson) Burns, 84, of Brookville, PA, passed away during the evening hours of Monday, December 28, 2020, while a patient of the Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.

She was born on June 9, 1936, in Brookville, PA, to the late Raymond and Dorothy (Sowers) Simpson. She was a survivor to her late husbands, Glenn W. Anthony, John M. Bish, and Charles Burns. Connie attended the Brookville School District and graduated with the class of 1954. She went on to work for Sylvania in Brookville for many years. She also spent time working for Miracle Ear in Brookville.

She was a lifetime member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Brookville. Connie loved flowers, being with her friends, and going out to eat. She loved her family, her friends, and being active with her church family and activities.

Connie is survived by two sons, Glenn (Julie) Anthony of Brookville, PA, and Larry (Judi) Anthony of Brookville PA; two stepsons, John R. (Cindy) Bish of DuBois, PA, and Ken (Ida) Bish of Brockport PA; one sister, Shirley Gaughan of Dover, DE; and many nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family.

Connie’s family will be having a private viewing and service held at their convenience, with a public memorial service to be planned for a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.

The funeral service will be broadcast on Friday, January 1, 2021, beginning at 11am and officiated by Reverend Chuck Jack. Interment will take place at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Winslow Twp., Jefferson Co., PA. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

A live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button below her obituary on www.mckinneydargy.com or by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/43919 into your browser.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.