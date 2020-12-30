Featured Local Job: Mobile Home Service Person

Commodore Homes of PA Is seeking a Mobile Home Service Person.

This position requires a “jack-of-all-trades”. Siding, roofing, flooring, linoleum, carpet, plumbing, door and window installation and some electrical.

If you have related experience, we would like to talk to you!

We will pay for great work!

Overtime – no problem!

Fully stocked Service Van – Provided!

Meal allowance!

Paid to travel!

Paid Holidays and Vacation!

Email rbraun@commodorehomes.com for a confidential interview or call 814-226-9210 and ask for Rick in Customer Service.

Commodore Homes is an EOE. Details of wages and benefits to be discussed with successful applicant.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.