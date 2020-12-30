Richard Golden, 89, a resident of the Caring Place in Franklin died at 8:07 P.M. Tuesday Dec. 29, 2020, in the ICU at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.

Richard was born on Nov. 4, 1931, in Oil City, PA, the son of the late Albert & Valda Grasser.

He was raised on and worked on the Moorehead Farm in Cooperstown.

He also had worked for Fisher & Young Lumber Yard and retired after working for Anderson’s Scrapyard.

Richard attended the former Willow St. Free Methodist Church in Siverly.

He was married to the former Mary Ann (Mae) Rosenberg Metzinger and she preceded him in death on Jan. 9, 1996.

Goldie enjoyed visiting friends and having lunch at McNerney’s in Oil City.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Sam, Clyde, and Wally, and sisters, Joyce and Patricia.

A Funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 A.M. in the Reinsel Funeral Home with Rev. T. Christopher Hill, presiding.

Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to a charity of ones choice.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

