Mr. Brian E. “Boo” Snyder, 61, of Titusville, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at 2:00 a.m. after an extended illness.

Brian was born on November 6, 1959, in Franklin to the late Albert and Della M. Doutt Snyder.

Brian attended Franklin Schools.

He worked at Primo’s Bakery, and King’s Landscaping in Oil City.

He was a social member of the Moose Family Center #84.

Brian loved to hunt and fish, especially with his beagle, Bush, and being with his family and friends.

He is survived by his seven siblings, Clara Wagner and husband Ken of Meadville, Linda Monroe and husband Gary of Polk, Alan Snyder and wife Debra of Raymilton, PA, Gary Snyder and wife Rosemary of Titusville, Barbara Delancy and husband Gordon of Franklin, Karen Wright and husband Mark of Titusville, and Michael Snyder of Franklin; his companion Cindy Tarleton of Titusville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death a brother, Raymond Snyder; an infant brother; and a nephew, Scott Snyder.

No public calling hours will be observed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Interment at Center Cemetery in Polk.

Memorial contributions can be made on behalf of the family to the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc. or online at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

