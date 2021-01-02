David W. Graham, 82, of Polk, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, December 31, 2020, after a period of declining health.

Born October 7, 1938, in New Lebanon, PA, he was the son of the late Noman B. Graham and Dorothy M Valesky Graham. He married Betty L. Graham on February 12, 1966, and she survives.

David attended Franklin Area Schools. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army.

For most of his life, David worked as a wireman at Spang Industries (Magnetics) in Sandy Lake, PA and he retired from there in 1999 after 35 years.

In his younger years, he loved to work on tv’s and radios, as well as playing music and his guitars. A kind and compassionate man, he enjoyed a simple, quiet life. David gardened, loved to mow, and enjoyed walking in his woods.

In addition to his wife, those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Penny Keller and her husband Tom of Burgettstown; his son, James Graham and his wife Hallie of Conneaut Lake; his grandchildren, Thomas Keller and his wife Sydney, Nicole Keller and her fiancé Oscar Barajas, Hunter Graham and his fiancé Jessica Betts and Lainey Graham; two great-grandchildren, Magnolia Graham and Alexander Barajas and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth E. Andrews.

There will be no public visitation to services.

A private funeral service will be held for the family with Rev. Randy Kightlinger, officiating.

Interment will follow at Old Sandy Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

