State Police Calls: Criminal Mischief, False Alarms

FOREST/CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Criminal Mischief Incident in Kingsley Township

Marienville-based State Police reported an incident of criminal mischief that occurred between 6:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on December 30 at 5019 Balltown Road, in Kingsley Township, Forest County.

According to police, 69-year-old Henry Hart, of Pittsburgh, cut down a hunting stand that was located on the victim’s property.

The victim is a 48-year-old Natrona Heights man.

False Alarms in Monroe Township

Clarion-based State Police reported an incident of a local business that was cited for failing to control false alarms.

According to state police, PSP Clarion responded to five false alarms within a 12-month period at a business on Pinnacle Drive in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

